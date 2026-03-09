Putin Congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei After Historic Father-to-Son Rise to Iran’s Supreme Leadership

🚨 Breaking News : Putin Congratulates Mojt∆ba Kh∆menei After Historic Father-to-Son Rise to Iran’s Supreme Leadership





Iran has entered a new political era after the country’s powerful clerical body, the Assembly of Experts, officially selected Mojtaba Kh∆menei as the third Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, succeeding his late father Ay∆tollah ∆li Kh∆menei.





Shortly after the announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Mojt∆ba Kh∆menei on his appointment and expressed hope for continued cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, signaling Russia’s readiness to maintain and deepen its strategic partnership with Iran.





Mojtaba Kh∆menei, a 56-year-old cleric known for his close ties with Iran’s powerful Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Gu∆rd Corps (I₹GC), had long been viewed as a leading candidate to succeed his father. His elevation marks the first father-to-son transfer of the supreme leadership since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, a development that has drawn significant international attention.





Following the announcement, the I₹GC and other key Iranian institutions reportedly pledged loyalty to the new Supreme Leader, indicating strong support from the country’s security establishment and suggesting a rapid consolidation of authority in Tehran.





The leadership transition comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, with Iran involved in escalating confrontations across the Middle East. Analysts say the change at the top of Iran’s political system could have major implications for regional stability, global energy markets, and the broader geopolitical balance.



Source: Reuters, Associated Press, The Guardian