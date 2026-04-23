Putin declares Arctic a “secure global route” as Russia moves to defend strategic interests

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Russian President Vladimir Putin заявил Russia is ready to fully defend its interests in the Arctic, highlighting the region’s growing strategic importance.



He described northern sea routes and ports as critical to both Russia’s economy and global trade, positioning them as stable alternatives amid global disruptions.



Putin praised the Transarctic Transport Corridor, calling it one of the most secure and efficient shipping routes currently available.





The statement comes as key global routes like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea face rising instability.





Moscow also signaled openness to international cooperation in Arctic development.





Analysts see the move as a strategic message to Western nations seeking new, safer trade corridors.