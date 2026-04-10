Putin Declares Orthodox Easter Ceasefire Along All Fronts in Ukraine

Putin Declares Easter Ceasefire Along All Fronts in Ukraine



Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially declared a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, effective from 4:00 PM Moscow time on April 11 through the end of April 12, 2026, coinciding with the Orthodox Easter holiday.





The Kremlin confirmed the announcement through its official press service, stating that Russia’s General Staff and Chief of the General Staff have been formally instructed to halt combat operations across all directions for the duration of the truce. Russian forces have also been placed on alert to respond to any potential provocations during the pause.





Russia has called on Ukraine to observe a corresponding ceasefire, with the Kremlin stating: “We assume that the Ukrainian side will follow the example of the Russian Federation.”





Hours after the announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Kyiv will reciprocate, stating that Ukraine has repeatedly expressed readiness for such measures and would act accordingly. Zelensky, who had himself proposed an Easter truce through U.S. mediators in recent days, added that people deserve an Easter free from threats and called on Russia to avoid returning to hostilities once the holiday ends.





This marks the second consecutive year in which Putin has declared a unilateral Easter ceasefire. Last year’s truce was marred by mutual accusations of violations from both sides.

Peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv remain stalled, with ongoing disagreements over territorial and political concessions.



Sources: Kremlin Official Press Service | AFP via Kyiv Post | RTE News | The Moscow Times