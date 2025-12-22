🚨🇷🇺🇺🇸 PUTIN GETS THE MESSAGE: KREMLIN ENVOY RETURNS FROM MIAMI WITH U.S. UKRAINE PEACE PROPOSALS



This is no backchannel rumor – it’s confirmed Kremlin procedure.





Russia says special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will brief Putin directly on U.S. proposals for a possible Ukraine settlement as soon as he lands back in Moscow.





Dmitriev just spent two days in Miami meeting with Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.



Not diplomats-by-committee. Not mid-level functionaries. This was a high-trust, high-access lane.





The talks weren’t public. No joint statement. No press conference. Which usually means both sides are testing ideas they don’t want killed by headlines.





This doesn’t mean a deal is imminent. It means the mechanics of a deal are being explored at the highest political altitude – bypassing Brussels, Kyiv talking points, and cable-news theatrics.





If Putin hears the proposals, it’s because Moscow thinks they’re worth hearing.



What happens next: either the ideas die quietly – or we see a controlled leak outlining “confidence-building steps,” ceasefire language, or territorial ambiguity dressed up as realism.





Watch the timing. When envoys move faster than armies, negotiations are already underway.



Source: Reuters