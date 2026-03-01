Putin has lost his closest friends — Assad, Maduro, and Khamenei. His downfall is inevitable as well, — Sybiha





“Putin has lost three of his closest friends in just over a year. He also failed to help any of them,” Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs noted.





Sybiha believes that the domino effect of fallen dictators must continue, and that Putin’s downfall one day is inevitable.





“Together, we must make every effort to bring that joyful day closer and ensure accountability for all Russian crimes,” he emphasized.