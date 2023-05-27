Putin invites African leaders to Russia-Africa summit in July 2023

Vladimir Putin with African leaders at an edition of the Russia-Africa summit

Russian president Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to African leaders and the African Union (AU) on the ocassion of AU Day which falls on every May 25.

His letter, posted on the official Twitter handle of the Russian Embassy in Ethiopia, where the AU headquarters is located, said the Africa Day as it is known was “a symbol of the victory of the peoples of the African continent over colonialism, a victory that embodies the aspirations for freedom, peace, and prosperity.”

He also took the opportunity to invite African leaders to the second edition of the Russia-Africa summit to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in July this year.

“I will be happy to welcome the African leaders in St. Petersburg,” Putin stated after noting the areas of mutual cooperation that the continent and Africa could explore during the summit.

Read Putin’s full letter below:

To Heads of State and Government of African Countries

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of Africa Day, a holiday that has become a symbol of the victory of the peoples of the African continent over colonialism, a victory that embodies the aspirations for freedom, peace,

and prosperity.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity. For decades, this representative international forum played an important role in fostering multilateral dialogue and cooperation. Today, its good

traditions are upheld by the African Union, which provides a platform for active collaboration of all states of the continent. Through their joint efforts, the African states have been able to create mechanisms for collective response to local crises

situations and set up regional integration processes of various formats. All of this, undeniably, contributes to the socio-economic development of Africa and its growing role in global affairs.

Russia has always attached particular importance to strengthening its friendly relations with African partners. The first-ever Russia —Africa Summit held in 2019 further expanded our ties in many areas.

I am confident that the second Russia —Africa Summit, to be held in St. Petersburg in July, will help identify new objectives for expanding our constructive cooperation with African partners in the political, trade and economic,

scientific and technical, humanitarian, and other spheres.

I will be happy to welcome the African leaders in St. Petersburg. I sincerely wish you all good health and every success in fulfilling your state duties, as well as peace and wellbeing to your compatriots.

Vladimir Putin