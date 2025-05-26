‘Putin is Crazy’, But What About Gaza?

…Trump’s Selective Outrage Raises Eyebrows



Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote:



26 May 2025



It’s not every day that POTUS Donald J. Trump expresses genuine outrage—at least not the kind grounded in global peace efforts.





But this week, the U.S. President found himself “upset with Putin” after Russia launched a deadly wave of drone and missile attacks on Kyiv.



The timing? Just as peace talks were delicately unfolding via POTUS efforts.





“Putin is crazy,” Trump said, visibly incensed. And rightly so. The May 25 assault left at least 46 civilians dead, including seven children, and injured more than 80 others.





Among the targets were residential buildings and even a children’s hospital—a chilling reminder that, in war, innocence is always the first casualty.





Yet as Trump raged against the Kremlin’s bombs over Kyiv, many couldn’t help but notice a rather loud silence on another war-torn front—Gaza.





That same night, Israeli airstrikes reportedly killed over 100 Palestinians, including entire families, as the bombardment of Rafah and Khan Younis intensified.





Since the conflict flared in October 2023, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 50,000, with women and children making up the majority.





Meanwhile, the United Nations continues to warn of a looming famine—Israel is allowing only 80 aid trucks per day, when at least 800 are needed to stave off starvation.





So the question hangs heavy in the air: Why is Trump talking about Kyiv and not Gaza? Is bombing civilians during peace talks only outrageous when it happens in Europe?





This is where the double standard creeps in like an unwelcome guest. If Putin’s missiles in Kyiv are an affront to diplomacy, what do we call Israel’s bombs on UN-marked shelters in Gaza? The silence is more than inconvenient—it’s dangerous.



To be clear, peace is not a privilege reserved for some and denied to others. Whether it’s Ukraine, Gaza, or Africa’s own conflict zones—Sudan, Congo, and Somalia— the global community must speak with one voice.





The good news is, there are glimmers of hope.



Peace efforts by POTUS offer a possible off-ramp for the Ukraine war. In the Middle East, Qatari and Egyptian mediators continue to push for a lasting ceasefire. The African Union, too, is quietly working behind the scenes to reopen dialogue in conflict hotspots.





If Trump wants to be seen as a serious global statesman again, he must condemn all bombs, not just Putin’s. Because peace, like justice, cannot afford to be selective.

##

Amb. AM is a published author and International Relations Analyst.