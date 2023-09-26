Putin launches powerful attack on Odessa using self-destructing drones and fast missiles

Russian missiles were launched and hit the port city of Odessa in Ukraine. This happened while the city’s big Jewish community was celebrating the holy day of Yom Kippur.

Some people think that fighters attacked the Hotel Odessa, which is a place where the military trains. Local reports say that the building is on fire.

Other reports are saying that there was a long and ongoing attack on the Black Sea port. Russia fired many missiles during this attack.

Oleg Veretskiy wrote on X, mentioning that the invaders had weapons called ‘Onyx, Calibers, and Shaheds’.

He said: ‘I can’t remember a strong attack on Odessa in a long time. ‘ It was really noisy. Close to us. We made it through. The message that warns people about an air attack has been stopped.

During the night, Russia’s Southern Defense Forces reported that they sent out 19 suicide drones, 2 supersonic Oniks missiles, and 12 Kalibr missiles to attack the area.

A lot of the Jewish people in Odessa, who live in a city with more than 12,000 Jews, were celebrating the end of their time of not eating on the special day called Yom Kippur when the missiles hit.

There have been explosions in the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, which is currently under Russian control.

The attacks happened while President Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine continued for 20 months without any clear sign of winning.

Yesterday, the Russian military bombed an area in Ukraine called Kherson. This resulted in the deaths of two people and caused three others to get hurt. This happened shortly after another airstrike on Sunday, where two people were killed and eight others were injured.

Top-ranking Russian military leaders were seriously hurt when Ukrainian missiles hit Vladimir Putin’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters last Saturday.

Colonel-General Alexander Romanchuk and Lieutenant General Oleg Tsekov were badly hurt when Storm Shadow missiles hit the Navy headquarters in Sevastopol, as reported by Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence.

At least nine soldiers died and 16 were injured in the attack.

The commander of the group, Colonel-General Alexander Romanchuk, is one of the injured. According to the spymaster, he is in a very severe condition. ” This was said to Voice of America.