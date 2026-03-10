Putin Pressures Trump as Iran War May End Soon



Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly increasing pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump to bring the escalating conflict in the Middle East to an end.





Diplomatic signals from Moscow suggest the Kremlin is pushing Washington toward de-escalation as tensions with Iran threaten global energy routes and wider regional stability. Analysts say Russia’s growing influence in the crisis could force the United States to reconsider its military posture.





With the Strait of Hormuz crisis disrupting global shipping and energy markets, observers believe the mounting geopolitical pressure may accelerate efforts to end the war.





After a recent phone call between Putin and Trump, the U.S. president signaled that the war could end soon, raising expectations that diplomatic negotiations may begin in the coming days.