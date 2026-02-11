Putin promises help to bring home 17 South Africans from Russia-Ukraine war





Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged to assist with the return of 17 South African men who became involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





The commitment followed a phone call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.





Details about how the men ended up in the conflict have not been fully disclosed, but previous reports indicated some foreign nationals had been recruited or travelled to the region during the war.





South African authorities are expected to work with Russian officials on arrangements for their repatriation.