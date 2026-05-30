Putin: Russia Has Never Threatened Europe And Does Not Threaten It Today



Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected accusations that Russia poses a threat to Europe following the recent drone incident in Romania that injured two civilians and sparked diplomatic tensions between Moscow and a NATO member state.





Speaking during a meeting in Kazakhstan, Putin said Russia has never sought to intimidate or attack European countries and insisted that Moscow does not represent a threat to the continent.





The Russian leader also accused European governments of fueling fears about Russia in order to justify increased military spending, claiming taxpayers are being asked to fund a growing confrontation with Moscow.





His remarks come after Romania expelled a Russian diplomat following a drone strike on an apartment building in the city of Galați near the Ukrainian border. Romanian and European officials believe the drone was linked to Russian military activity, though Moscow denies responsibility





Putin further argued that no definitive evidence has been presented proving the drone belonged to Russia and called on European authorities to provide any proof they claim to possess.





The incident has intensified tensions between Russia and NATO as concerns grow over the conflict’s impact beyond Ukraine’s borders.



An abnormal situation continues to unfold in Eastern Europe.