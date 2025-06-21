Putin says Russia and Iran are fighting against the same forces

During his address at the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed a unified front with Iran, stating that both nations are “fighting against the same forces.”

“We are defending those who pose a threat to the Russian Federation. Both in Iran’s case and in Russia’s somewhere farther, in the rear,” he stated.

“Essentially it’s the same forces who pose a threat to the Russian Federation, and this is on its own basis. In principle they are one force – in Iran as well as somewhere far behind Russia’s back. And at the core,” Putin concluded.

This declaration comes amidst heightened geopolitical tensions and underscores the deepening alliance between Russia and Iran, likely in response to Western pressures and NATO’s influence.

The forum was attended by participants from 137 countries and focused on global economic development, cooperation, and innovation.

Putin’s remarks were part of a discussion on international relations. He emphasized the complexities of global politics and the strategic partnerships Russia is forging.

The statement suggests a shared adversarial stance, possibly against Western entities or NATO, given the context of ongoing conflicts and sanctions affecting both nations.