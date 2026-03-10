Global Energy Shock? Putin Says Russia Ready to Supply Europe With Oil and Gas as Middle East War Disrupts Global Shipping





A major shift in global energy politics may be unfolding as Vladimir Putin announced that Russia could be ready to supply oil and natural gas to Europe under certain conditions if the current conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to disrupt global energy routes.





The growing war tensions in the Middle East have reportedly affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most critical energy corridors in the world. Nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply normally passes through this narrow waterway, meaning any disruption can quickly shake global markets.





Energy analysts warn that if shipments through the strait remain blocked or restricted, the world could face serious shortages and rapidly rising fuel prices.





Speaking on the situation, Putin suggested that Russia has the capacity to help stabilize the energy market by increasing oil and gas exports to European countries that may face shortages due to the crisis.





This development is significant because in recent years many European nations tried to reduce their reliance on Russian energy following geopolitical tensions and sanctions linked to the conflict in Ukraine.





However, with global supply routes under pressure and oil prices climbing, some experts say Europe may be forced to reconsider its energy options if the crisis continues.





The situation highlights how conflicts in the Middle East can quickly impact the entire world economy. When the Strait of Hormuz is threatened, it doesn’t just affect the region — it can influence fuel prices, inflation, and economic stability across the globe.





For countries like South Africa and many others that depend heavily on imported fuel, such global disruptions could eventually lead to higher petrol prices and increased cost of living.