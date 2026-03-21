Breaking News : Putin Sends Nowruz Message to Iran, Pledges Russia as “Loyal Friend” Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict





Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally congratulated Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Kh∆menei and President Masoud Pezeshkian on Nowruz, the Persian New Year, with the Kremlin issuing a statement on March 21, 2026, reaffirming that Moscow remains a loyal friend and reliable partner to Tehran.





In the message, Putin wished the Iranian people the strength to overcome their current hardships with dignity, a clear reference to the ongoing military pressure Iran faces following U.S. strikes on its nuclear and naval infrastructure.





The statement carries added significance given the moment. Mojtaba Kh∆menei was appointed Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts on March 8, 2026, following the death of his father Ali Khamenei, who was unalived in joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran on February 28, 2026. Putin’s Nowruz message is among the first high-profile diplomatic exchanges with Iran’s new supreme leadership.





While Russia had previously focused its public messaging on calls for restraint and de-escalation, this marks one of the more direct expressions of solidarity Moscow has extended to Tehran during the current crisis. Iranian sources, however, have suggested that despite warm diplomatic language, Tehran has received limited tangible support from Russia on the ground. Reports of Russia supplying Iran with intelligence on U.S. military asset locations have surfaced, though the Kremlin has denied those claims.





The timing of Putin’s message, delivered on the first day of Nowruz, carries symbolic weight as much as strategic significance.





Sources: The Kremlin (official statement), The Moscow Times, Times of Israel, NBC News, Jerusalem Post, Reuters, Irish Times, i24NEWS