Putin suggests hosting Zelensky in Moscow for peace summit

More details have surfaced about Vladimir Putin’s recent proposal for a peace summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow, raised during a phone call with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The conversation came at a sensitive moment, as Trump hosted high-level talks in Washington with Zelensky and several European leaders, including those from Germany, France, Finland, Italy, and the UK, all of whom have strongly backed Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

According to sources familiar with the exchange, “Putin mentioned Moscow” as a possible venue for peace talks. Zelensky quickly rejected the suggestion, reportedly telling Trump he would not attend negotiations held on Russian soil.

European leaders present also advised Trump that Putin’s proposal “did not seem like a good idea,” given ongoing hostilities and Moscow’s continued military offensives.

After the White House summit, Trump emphasized that a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelensky could be a next step toward ending the war, now entering its fourth year with no decisive breakthrough. He has publicly pressed for new diplomatic efforts, despite widespread skepticism among U.S. allies about Putin’s intentions.

Zelensky has repeatedly said in recent weeks that he remains open to direct talks with Russia’s leader, but only under conditions that guarantee Ukraine’s sovereignty and security. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, and millions more have been displaced, deepening the urgency for a resolution.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed to Russian state media that Putin told Trump he was open to the “idea” of direct talks, though no concrete framework was put forward.