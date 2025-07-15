Putin ‘talks nice but then bombs everybody in the evening’ – Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday, July 13, announced that Washington will provide Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv and hinted at new sanctions on Russia, once again expressing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s prolonged war in Ukraine.

Trump’s pledge of crucial weapons support came shortly after he teased a “major statement… on Russia” expected Monday. That announcement could coincide with a busy diplomatic day, as the US special envoy heads to Ukraine and Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has dragged on for more than three years, with Moscow intensifying strikes this summer while US-led negotiations have yet to produce a breakthrough.

“We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews after returning from the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey.

“I haven’t agreed on the number yet, but they’re going to have some because they do need protection.”

The White House’s decision reverses its earlier position this month to pause certain arms deliveries to Kyiv. Under the new arrangement, NATO is expected to finance part of the weapons package by paying the US directly.

“We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military and they’re going to pay us 100 percent for them,” Trump said. “It’ll be business for us.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said Kyiv was “close to reaching a multi-level agreement on new Patriot systems and missiles.”

Meanwhile, Trump again aired his disappointment with Putin.

“Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then he bombs everybody in the evening,” Trump said, clearly exasperated.

When he returned to the White House in January, Trump had voiced optimism about working with Putin to end the conflict and initially resisted increasing sanctions, unlike America’s European allies. But Russia has continued to reject US-backed ceasefire proposals.

Now, momentum is building in Congress for tougher measures. On Sunday, when pressed about possible new sanctions on Russia, Trump replied, “We’re going to see what we will see tomorrow, OK?” referencing his upcoming meeting with NATO’s Rutte.

Earlier in the day, US senators promoted a bipartisan bill that would equip Trump with sweeping powers to impose severe sanctions on Russia.

“It would give President Trump the ability to impose 500 percent tariffs on any country that helps Russia,” said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on CBS News, citing possible targets like China, India, or Brazil. “This is truly a sledgehammer available to President Trump to end this war.”

Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who will also meet with Rutte on Monday, said the bill could let the US seize frozen Russian assets in Europe and America to support Ukraine.

“The $5 billion that the United States has also could be accessed, and I think it’s time to do it,” Blumenthal added.

President Zelensky welcomed the proposal on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“Without a doubt, this is exactly the kind of leverage that can bring peace closer and make sure diplomacy is not empty.”