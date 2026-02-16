PUTIN TO THE WEST: “YOU MURDERED GADDAFI AND DESTROYED LIBYA”



Vladimir Putin didn’t mince words when he called out NATO’s 2011 Libya intervention. While the UN authorized action to “protect civilians,” Putin exposed how it became a regime change operation that ended with Gaddafi’s brutal killing by rebels backed by Western airstrikes.





The hard truth? Libya went from Africa’s highest standard of living under Gaddafi to a failed state with open slave markets, rival governments, and endless civil war. Putin warned the world: “Today it’s Libya, tomorrow it’s you.”





The UN gave a mandate for protection. NATO delivered bombs for regime change.



Russia abstained from the vote Putin later called it his biggest mistake, saying he should have blocked it entirely





Africa watched one of its most powerful leaders fall. The message was clear: sovereignty means nothing when the West wants you gone.





The question remains: Was this about saving Libyan civilians, or removing a leader who dared to challenge Western interests? The rubble of Tripoli tells its own story.