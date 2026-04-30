Putin–Trump 90-minute call targets Ukraine war, Iran tensions, proposes Victory Day ceasefire





Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a 90-minute phone call, addressing both the war in Ukraine and escalating tensions in the Middle East.





According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin opened the call by condemning the recent assassination attempt on Trump, stressing that political violence is unacceptable. He also backed the extension of the Iran ceasefire, while warning that any ground invasion of Iran could trigger global catastrophe.





On Ukraine, both leaders reportedly criticized the prolonged nature of the conflict, with Putin proposing a temporary ceasefire during Victory Day, commemorating World War II. Trump expressed strong support for the idea.





Following the call, Trump described the conversation as “very positive,” signaling potential progress toward ending the Ukraine war. He added that coordination efforts with both Moscow and Kyiv would be intensified to push for tangible results in the near term.