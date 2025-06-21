Putin warns Germany not to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine or they will be directly involved in the war

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stark warning to Germany, stating that supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine would be considered direct involvement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Putin emphasized that such a move would severely damage Russia-Germany relations but would not halt Russian military advances in Ukraine.

“Everyone knows that if this happens, it will not affect the course of the fighting. That is out of the question,” Putin said, asserting that Russian forces are advancing along the entire Ukrainian frontline and that their progress is “inevitable.”

He further claimed that Ukrainian troops cannot operate the sophisticated Taurus missiles without German officers, stating, “The use of Taurus missiles in Ukraine would mean Germany’s direct entry into an armed conflict with Russia — it cannot be called anything else.”

Putin also referenced historical tensions, noting the presence of German tanks in Russia’s Kursk region, which he said Germany recognizes as Russian territory.

“In its entire modern history, Russia has not taken a single step against the interests of Germany,” he added, urging Berlin to focus on domestic issues like its car industry and wages rather than escalating the conflict.

Germany has pledged significant military aid to Ukraine, including a recent €5 billion package, but has so far refrained from supplying Taurus missiles, opting instead to support Ukraine’s development of its own long-range weaponry.