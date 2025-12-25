PUTIN WISHES TRUMP A “MERRY CHRISTMAS”
In a small but human gesture, the Kremlin says Putin sent a Christmas message to Trump, offering a heartfelt “Merry Christmas” despite the deep chill that still defines relations between the 2 countries.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the greeting just now, noting that it was delivered as a formal congratulatory message rather than a phone call.
No direct conversation between the 2 leaders was planned or expected on Christmas Day.
The exchange stands out precisely because of its simplicity.
There were no talks, no negotiations, no announcements – just a seasonal acknowledgment crossing one of the most strained diplomatic divides in the world.
In a year marked by war, sanctions, and hardened rhetoric, the message carried no policy shift, only the quiet reminder that even adversarial leaders still mark the calendar the same way.
Source: Reuters