BREAKING: Putin’s Inner Circle Is Privately Mocking Trump, Calling Him Putin’s Useful Idiot





Vladimir Putin’s closest advisors are laughing at Donald Trump behind his back, and British intelligence has the receipts to prove it. According to a senior UK security official speaking to The Spectator, intercepted communications between top Kremlin figures are filled with ridicule over what they see as Trump’s stunning gullibility when it comes to accepting Putin’s word on the Ukraine war at face value.





“We have continually shown them intelligence that shows the Russians are lying,” the official said. “The Russians are privately mocking Trump over his naivety about Putin’s intentions. Putin doesn’t want to end the war.”





The pattern of broken promises is staggering. After Trump’s February 2025 call with Putin, during which Trump triumphantly announced both sides wanted peace, Russia launched over 170 strikes against Ukraine that same day, killing at least seven people. In March, Putin pledged to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Days later, Russian forces bombed a power station in Sumy and damaged energy lines in Dnipropetrovsk. In August, Trump rolled out the red carpet for Putin at an Alaska summit and teased a ceasefire deal was “close.” He never mentioned it again.

By October, a planned Budapest summit collapsed entirely after Moscow refused to show any flexibility. In December, Trump held what he called a “very productive” call with Putin and then used his own press conference to amplify Kremlin talking points about Ukrainian strikes on Putin’s residence. Kyiv denied it. Russia never produced evidence.





And in January, Trump proudly announced that Putin had agreed not to bomb Kyiv for a full week due to extreme cold. The Kremlin quietly narrowed that window, and strikes resumed the moment it expired.





Every single time, Trump trusted Putin. Every single time, Putin lied. And every single time, the men sitting inside the Kremlin laughed.





This is not just embarrassing. It is a national security catastrophe. While Trump plays the role of Putin’s most reliable Western mouthpiece, America’s intelligence partners are watching in disbelief as the leader of the free world gets played over and over again by a war criminal who has never once honored his commitments.- Really American