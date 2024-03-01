Putin’s nuclear war plan exposed through leaks

Sensitive documents detailing Vladimir Putin’s war strategy have been released, revealing his willingness to readily deploy nuclear weapons.

“Will Russia’s president use nuclear weapons. ” This question has been asked since Russia started invading Ukraine.

The individuals holding authority in the Kremlin, like former president Dmitry Medvedev, have been making deliberate declarations of potential consequences to the West.

New military papers, displayed by the Financial Times, explain the level for using small nuclear weapons as lower than Russia has ever said publicly.

“We’ve never seen documents like this in public before,” said Alexander Gabuev, who works at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin.

‘They prove that it doesn’t take much for countries to use nuclear weapons if they can’t get what they want using regular methods. ‘

Russia has small nuclear weapons that are meant to be used in battles in Europe and Asia. They can’t reach as far as the big nuclear weapons that could reach the US.

The documents made from 2008 to 2014 talk about how to use weapons at sea in war simulations and presentations for naval officers.

Even though the files are 10 years old or more, it is said that they are still important for the current Russian military plans. One way this could happen is if an enemy enters Russia’s land and Russia decides to react.

Another reason for concern would be if 20 percent of the Kremlin’s important missile submarines were destroyed.

If three big ships, three airfields, or 30% of its nuclear attack submarines get destroyed, it could lead to an attack.

China and Russia are working together closely, but the papers also show that they do not fully trust Xi’s government. If China attacks, Russia might use small nuclear weapons to stop the South from sending more troops.

The leader has ordered to use nuclear weapons if the enemy sends more troops and the South is getting ready to attack. The order comes from the top commander.

Putin’s spokesperson talked about the leak on Wednesday. He said that the rules for using nuclear weapons are very clear and written in the doctrine.