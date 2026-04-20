Putin’s praying U.S-Iran peace talks don’t happen





The Iran conflict has handed Moscow up to $150 million extra per day in oil revenue, at a moment when its budget was already running on fumes.





Sweden’s military intelligence chief says Russia needs Urals crude above $100 a barrel for a full year just to close its deficit.





Right now, the Iran war is doing the heavy lifting.



A ceasefire doesn’t just end things for Washington and Tehran, it also pulls the plug on one of Moscow’s few remaining economic lifelines.





Putin has never been more invested in a war he’s not fighting.



Source: FT