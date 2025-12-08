PUTIN’S SPOKESMAN PESKOV: “THE NEW U.S. SECURITY STRATEGY? YEAH, THAT’S OUR VIBE.”





When Moscow praises a U.S. national security document, you don’t need a Kremlinologist to tell you something’s somewhat tilted.





Dmitry Peskov – the Kremlin’s velvet-gloved megaphone – read Washington’s updated National Security Strategy and essentially said:



Finally. America is speaking our language.



The Kremlin’s read is simple, almost smug:



Less democracy evangelism. More great-power pragmatism.





A tacit acceptance that the world is carved into zones where Washington shouldn’t overextend.



If you’re Russia, that’s the dream. If you’re Europe, that’s the nightmare.





A rare moment where longtime adversaries find themselves aligned and – on the same page.



Europe probably hits the panic button by now.





NATO’s eastern flank already reads this as a wobble. Defense ministers will talk “resilience,” but behind closed doors? They’re gaming out scenarios where the U.S. shifts from commander to consultant.





This is simply the U.S. rewriting its priorities – and Russia reading it as an invitation to… better relations?



In the end, Peskov’s applause says less about American strategy and more about Moscow’s hopes.





The document isn’t a handshake – but the Kremlin is treating it like one. Whether that’s wishful thinking or a warning is exactly what the world will now have to decide.



Source: @prestonstew_, Kommersant .ru