QATAR PM: WE WILL NOT PAY TO REBUILD GAZA



Tucker asks why Qatar won’t fund Gaza’s reconstruction, and Qatar’s PMpoints to what he calls a stark hypocrisy in how the world treats different wars.





He says it’s “very ironic” that in Ukraine “Russia should fund all the reconstruction and their assets should be seized,” while in Gaza, after it was “flattened”, the world says the region must pay instead.





“We will continue supporting the Palestinian people. We will do whatever to alleviate their suffering.





But we are not the ones who are going to write the check to rebuild what others destroyed.





Our payments will go only to help the Palestinian people if we see that the help that’s coming to them is insufficient.”