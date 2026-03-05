BREAKING: Qatari F-15s Shoot Down Iranian Jets Just Minutes from U.S. Base – Iran’s Reckless Gamble Stopped Cold





In a decisive show of force, Qatar’s advanced F-15QA fighters downed two Iranian Su-24 attack jets skimming low over the Persian Gulf—only two minutes from launching strikes on Al Udeid Air Base, America’s largest military hub in the Middle East.





Home to over 11,000 U.S. personnel and central to CENTCOM operations, Al Udeid came under direct Iranian threat amid Tehran’s retaliatory barrage following U.S.-Israeli strikes. Qatari air defenses also intercepted multiple ballistic missiles and drones, though at least one Iranian missile impacted the base without reported casualties.





This marks Qatar’s first confirmed air-to-air combat engagement—a rare and forceful step for the normally neutral Gulf state. The shootdown prevented what could have been a devastating manned attack on American forces.





Iran’s escalation has now drawn in a key U.S. ally in the region. Two minutes. That’s all that stood between escalation and catastrophe.



Sources: Qatar Ministry of Defense statements, CNN reporting, Al Jazeera, Military Watch Magazine.