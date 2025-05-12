Qatari royal family set to gift Donald Trump a $400 million luxury Boeing 747-800 aircraft

The Qatari royal family is reportedly set to gift U.S. President Donald Trump a luxury Boeing 747-800 aircraft, estimated to be worth $400 million.

According to sources cited by ABC News and The New York Times, the aircraft, which is 13 years old, will be transferred to the U.S. Air Force and upgraded to meet military specifications for presidential transport. It is expected to be designated as a future Air Force One.

The Qatari royal family, one of the wealthiest in the world with an estimated net worth of $335 billion, is behind the gift—believed to be the most valuable foreign donation ever made to the U.S. government. The move is already drawing scrutiny over its legality and implications.

Reports state that once Trump leaves office, the aircraft will be donated to his presidential library, allowing him continued access to it as a private citizen.

To preempt legal challenges, Trump’s legal team, including attorney general Pam Bondi and top White House lawyer David Warrington, have reportedly prepared legal documentation asserting that the gift is “legally permissible.”

They argue it does not violate U.S. laws prohibiting federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments, nor does it breach constitutional provisions against foreign influence.

The development comes as Trump prepares for a diplomatic tour of the Middle East, with Qatar among the countries on his itinerary. The president has previously voiced the need for a new official aircraft.