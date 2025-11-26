QUALITATIVE GAPS IN PRESIDENT’S LOGIC TO DIVIDE SOME CONSTITUENCIES INTO TWO – A COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF CHIKANKATA AND KANYAMA CONSTITUENCIES





The president’s remarks that those who oppose his government’s constitutional amendments are doing it out of hate because of the region of Zambia he hails from is a concern, especially on the progress that has been made against regional political rhetoric evidenced by the 2021 general elections where 2.8 million Zambians, from different regions of the country voted for the president and his party in a landslide election victory. This article presents a qualitative analysis that validates some concerns raised against the constitutional amendments by exposing the flawed logic of dividing some constituencies on the basis of geographical size. A comparative analysis of Kanyama and Chikankata constituencies will be used to explain implications of the constitution amendment approach being sought by the current regime.





KEY DETAILS OF THE TWO CONSTITUENCIES



Chikankata constituency has a population of 98,671 people (Census, 2022), and a geographic square area of 2500km^2.

Kanyama constituency has a population of 525,902 people (Census, 2022) and a geographic square area of 98km^2





SOCIAL, ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL IMPLICATIONS BASED ON THE STATISTICS OF THE TWO CONSTITUENCIES



Both constituencies receive K40 million a year according to the recent budget.





For Chikankata, this means K405.39 per person and for Kanyama, K76.06 per person.



The parliamentary representation ratio of the two constituencies by population:

1:5.33 for the MP of Chikankata and Kanyama respectively.





DATA INTERPRETATION



The MP for Kanyama has more than 5 times more people to worry about than the MP of Chikankata.

The people of Chikankata have 5 times more money from CDF allocation than the people from Kanyama constituency.

The people in Chikankata have 0.025km^2 (25,000m^2) per person, and the people of Kanyama have 0.00019km^2 (190m^2) per person.





DISCUSSION



Clearly, it can be seen that if equal opportunities of CDF allocations is what the UPND government is pursuing, then Kanyama should be receiving more than K200 million Kwacha per year to match the K405.39 per person of Chikankata.





If the constituency of Chikankata were to be divided into two, then the MP to person ratio between the two constituencies that will split the 98,671 population in two will mean the Kanyama MP will have more than 10 people to worry about for each person that the two MPs of the divided constituencies will have. This means even much lower parliamentary representation for people of Kanyama than the current levels.





While it can be argued that people in Kanyama are in the City, and are closer to the social economic and political amenities that the city has to offer, but most people are barely getting by and watch these amenities from a distance. Just an example, my qualitative analysis reflected in my book, “Building a More Inclusive Zambian Financial Sector,” shows that less than 10% of the Zambian population have a bank account due to account opening barriers that many people living in Kanyama face. More importantly, it can even be argued that a person born and raised in Chikankata constituency is better positioned, economically and politically to get a bank account than someone born and raised in Kanyama.





In conclusion, dividing the constituencies merely by their geographical sizes so that more CDF money can be allocated is a social injustice of neglect to the constituencies are more densely populated and would even require more attention to manage. The president and the UPND government must reflect on the content of this article and acknowledge the merits of arguments raised here than merely relegating the valid opposition they are facing to amend the constitution as mere tribalism against the president.



Manson Mutumba

Author, Business Consultant, Researcher