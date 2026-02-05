Queen Nadia TV’s Mother Issues Emotional National Apology Over Daughter’s Facebook Videos

Queen Nadia TV’s Mother Apologises To The Nation For Daughter’s Facebook Videos

A woman identifying herself as the mother of South Africa-based Zimbabwean influencer Queen Nadia TV has issued a public apology to Zimbabweans over her daughter’s Facebook videos, saying she feels embarrassed, blamed and distressed by the public backlash the content has generated.

The apology, delivered in a video circulating online on February 4, 2026, comes as Queen Nadia TV continues to trend for posting multiple short Facebook videos that feature brief flashes of nudity. The clips, often described as “view-once” content, have circulated widely, triggering national debate and drawing the attention of authorities.

“People Are Bringing Me These Videos”

In the video, the woman introduced herself as Queen Nadia TV’s mother and explained why she felt compelled to address the nation.

“I am very embarrassed as a mother,” she said.

“People are sending me WhatsApp messages every day. Others are coming to my home to show me the videos of my daughter and telling me to counsel her.”

She said the constant exposure to the videos and the public reaction had left her overwhelmed.

“Some are not just sending messages,” she said.

“They come personally to show me what my daughter is doing.”

What The Videos Are — And Why They Caused Uproar

Queen Nadia TV’s Facebook content consists of short, self-recorded clips in which she appears on camera and briefly exposes intimate parts of her body. The videos are posted on Facebook, a mainstream platform used by adults and children alike, rather than on adult-only sites.

The clips are often labelled or described as “view-once”. However, viewers can still screen-record or share them, allowing the videos to spread beyond their original posts.

This distribution method has raised concern because:

Facebook is easily accessible to minors

The nudity appears without age-restricted barriers

The content is widely monetised through views

Zimbabwean authorities have warned that digital content consumed in Zimbabwe remains subject to national law, regardless of where the creator is based or how briefly the material is posted.

“I Tried To Advise Her, But She Refused”

The woman said she had tried to counsel her daughter privately but claimed her efforts had failed.

“I advised her many times,” she said.

“But my words fell on deaf ears. She tells me this is where her bread is buttered.”

She also said she was initially unaware of the videos.

“I searched for them myself on Facebook and could not find them,” she said.

“I later realised I was blocked. I only saw the videos after people brought them to me.”

The apology has since divided opinion online, with some questioning whether a parent should apologise for the actions of an adult child. Others have even disputed whether the woman is Queen Nadia TV’s biological mother.