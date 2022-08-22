QUICKLY TAKE KATANGA TO COURT

…instead of trying her in media, lawyers asks DEC

By Kombe Mataka

FORMER deputy inspector general of police Charity Katanga’s lawyer hopes his client will be prosecuted as quickly in the same manner Drug Enforcement Commission took her matter to the media.

Isaac Simbeye told The Mast that DEC had been quick in taking every little thing they were doing to the media.

Simbeye said he would not discuss the offence on which his client was arrested for but prayed for justice.

“In the first place, we do not discuss these cases with the media. I just hope the way they have been quick in arresting her and making statements that they will be quick enough to take her to court so that the law can take it’s course instead of trying her in the media,” said Simbeye.”They are trying her using the media. That is unfortunate but we hope she will appear in court and will have a fair trial despite the stance taken by DEC of publicising the little things they are doing.”

DEC spokesperson Mathias Kamanga, in an interview, said Katanga was arrested because she could not account for properties in her custody.

“In this case, the charge is under section 71 of the forfeiture of proceeds of crime Act. This is where you first of all find the property. We try to do what we call a Net Worth Analysis. This is when we look at all your known sources of income. How much do they amount to at a particular period. If I have worked for five years and all my income is coming to 2.5 million and then I have property in the same period that is worth maybe 10 million, then we need to question ‘where is the difference coming in?’’ he explained. “If you are failing to account they will arrest you for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. We may not really know what crime you were committing but the fact that we found you with properties that you cannot account for.”

Kamanga said Katanga would appear before court by next week once the Director of Public Prosecutions conclude it’s processes.

On Friday, the DEC through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) has arrested Katanga for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds.



“Charity Masambo Katanga, aged 45, of Plot Number 401a/611 in Makeni, has been arrested for being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at US D2,030, 000.00 and K1,522,005.00 contrary to Section 71 of the forfeiture and proceeds of crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the laws of Zambia,” announced the DEC. “Particulars of the offence are that Charity Masambo Katanga jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2017 and 6th June, 2022 in Lusaka Province, did buy 10 Higer buses at the purchase price of US D203,000.00 each using funds reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. The commission has seized the buses and also cash in her company bank account in the sum of K1,522,005 money reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. The suspect is on Police bond and will appear in court soon.