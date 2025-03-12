R. Kelly Performs Two Hit Songs from Prison on Podcast Phone Call

Though embattled singer R. Kelly is in Prison, he has not abandoned his talent; in a recent podcast, the artiste showcased his singing abilities.

In the March 2 episode of the Inmate Tea With A&P podcast, the 58-year-old Chicago crooner says he was instructed to ring in and “sing happy birthday to somebody.”

However, his debut song was a brief cover of When A Woman’s Fed Up, a song from 1998. After humorously singing the opening to Kelly’s song Bump n’ Grind,” the show’s producer tells Kelly to “finish it off, man, I can’t do it like you!”

“I appreciate the love, man.I appreciate you for knowing the words,” Kelly replied.

In response to the question of whether he would be “able to continue singing in there and doing what you do best,” the singer said, “Well, singing is a beautiful disease that’s incurable.” Stop singing, since that won’t happen. Where I am is irrelevant to me. I’m always writing and singing. I’ve written over 25 CDs while I’ve been here, and at the moment, all I’m working on is leaving. Right now, I’m employing the strategy of patience.

R. Kelly then talked candidly about the food he has been consuming while jailed, showing that it isn’t always as horrible as people think. He went on to highlight how his optimistic approach has enabled him to cope with his present circumstances.

When asked if he could sing one more song for the crew, Kelly obliged with a shortened rendition of “Step In The Name Of Love” after thanking the podcast for their support.

Kelly was convicted in July 2022 of nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking in New York City and is presently serving a 30-year jail term. Two months later, he received a separate 20-year sentence after being found guilty on three of four charges of producing child pornography and three of five counts of enticing a juvenile to participate in illegal sexual behavior in Chicago.