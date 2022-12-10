R. Kelly releases new album ‘I Admit It’ on Spotify and Apple

Spotify and Apple Music have removed R. Kelly’s prison album, I Admit It, in which he raps about the sex crimes that put him behind bars.

The 55-year-old somehow managed to release the 13-track album on both platforms on Friday. His record label claims it wasn’t them who put it out.

The album was available for a few hours before the streaming giants removed it.

Among its vile songs are the title track, which sees the perverted pedophile sneer: ‘I done f*** with a couple of fans… I admit I did it.’

He then responds to his victims’ stories of being imprisoned and deprived of food.

‘They’re brainwashed, really? Kidnapped, really? Can’t eat, really? Real talk, that s*** sound silly,’ he raps.

In other parts, he complains: ‘I got a life. I got a right. Cancel my shows? That ain’t right.’

Some of the tracks on the album date back to 2018 but have only existed on Soundcloud, until today.

It’s unclear why Spotify and Apple have allowed the singer to upload new materials, and it’s also unknown when the singer recorded the songs.

Kelly is incarcerated for sex trafficking and racketeering crimes. In June, he was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

He sexually abused multiple girls as young as 13. Kelly famously married rapper Aaliyah when she was just 15 and he was 27.

Kelly forged paperwork to make it look like the singer was 18. She was killed in a plane crash in August 2002 aged just 21.

Elsewhere in I Admit It, Kelly sings: ‘I admit I just feel like retiring. I admit I don’t feel like trying. But all my real n*rs around me keep telling me: Kelz, f that you gotta keep climbing.’

The 55-year-old was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June after multiple trials in Chicago and New York on separate sexual trafficking charges.

His victims have spoken at length about how he manipulated them with his fame, luring them in when they were fans then trapping them in a harem-like dynamic with other women.

In the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, they told how they were forced to perform sexual acts on each other for his pleasure.

Some described not being allowed to use their own phones, and being made to stay awake for days on end at Kelly and his posse’s request.

Kelly always denied the claims, insisting that the women were out to bleed him of his fortunes.

Rumors of his perverted behavior had circled for years, but a 2019 Lifetime documentary titled Surviving R Kelly finally led to charges being pursued.

Two weeks after the show was aired, Kelly was dropped by his record label.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti – himself jailed earlier this month for extortion – claimed to have obtained a tape of Kelly sexually abusing a 14 year-old girl.

Weeks later, he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, and gave an erratic TV interview which saw him deny those charges.

That saw him yell, scream and cry to CBS journalist Gayle King.