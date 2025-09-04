RACE TO MANDA HILL 2026: MATERO CONSTITUENCY IN FOCUS





By Timmy



The 2026 general election is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent history, and Matero Constituency has already emerged as a battleground to watch. Several candidates have declared their intention to contest, among them:





Miles Bwalya Sampa – Incumbent



Dickson Jere – Aspiring



Celestine Mambula Mkandila – Aspiring



Saviours Shaba Ndaba – Aspiring





Alexander Mumba Sakala – Aspiring



Nawa Nawa – Aspiring



Evans Mukobela – Aspiring



This wide pool of aspirants reflects the seriousness with which Matero has positioned itself. It is no longer business as usual whoever wins will not have the luxury of “playing politics,” but will be expected to deliver meaningful development.





In fact, even during the current tenure, residents have seen how competition has forced the sitting MP to respond. Some aspirants, using their personal resources, have initiated projects that should ordinarily have been covered under Constituency Development Fund (CDF). These acts of service have exposed the lack of seriousness from the current leadership of matero and reminded the people of Matero that development should not wait for election cycles.





The truth is that Matero Constituency has reached a turning point. The people are wide awake and will not be swayed by empty slogans or entertainment politics. They have seen the difference between leaders who are serious about development and those who are merely performers.





Interestingly, among the aspirants, two distinct groups are emerging:



One group is working in unity with the vision of President Hakainde Hichilema, aligning their aspirations with the national agenda of development, inclusivity, and accountability.





The other group, however, is working in isolation, with no clear roadmap for Matero. Their lack of transparency and disconnection from community needs raises serious questions about their suitability to represent the constituency.





As things stand, Matero Constituency is poised to be one of the most vibrant and decisive races in Zambia. The competition is good for democracy, but more importantly, it is good for the people of Matero who now have the power to demand real work, not empty politics.





Ultimately, the people of Matero will choose leaders who reflect their desire for progress, accountability, and alignment with the New Dawn Government’s vision. President Hakainde Hichilema has made it clear that leadership must be about service, not personal gain and Matero deserves nothing less.





Share, comment, and like this article if you believe Matero is ready for true servant leadership under the guidance of UPND’s development agenda.



WAGON MEDIA