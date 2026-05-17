Radiation normal after drone strike near UAE nuclear plant, IAEA informed

The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Sunday it has been informed that radiation levels remained normal at the UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant after a drone strike caused a fire in an electrical generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter.

The IAEA said it had been informed by the UAE that no injuries were reported and that emergency diesel generators were providing power to Unit 3 of the plant.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed grave concern over the incident and said military activity threatening nuclear safety was unacceptable.

The agency said it was in constant contact with UAE authorities and was ready to provide assistance if needed.