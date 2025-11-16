Radio host David Mashabela welcomes first child at 50

Veteran broadcaster and Radio 2000 host David “King David” Mashabela has opened up about becoming a first-time father at 50, describing the milestone as the result of deliberate, long-term planning rather than circumstance.

Mashabela revealed the news during an interview with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Power FM’s PowerTalk, confirming he welcomed his baby two months ago. He reflected on years of questions and assumptions from those around him, including concerns from his mother, who once suspected “something was wrong with him” because he had no children.

Explaining his decision to delay fatherhood, Mashabela said he focused intensely on career growth and financial stability, often at the expense of social life and relationships. “It wasn’t complicated,” he said. “I had to sacrifice certain things, and one of those was having a child too early. It would have slowed me down.”

His journey echoes a growing trend of later-life parenthood, which experts say is often accompanied by emotional maturity, financial readiness, and more intentional family planning.

Mashabela, who has built a respected career from Durban Youth Radio to his current Radio 2000 show The Royal Playground, said he enters fatherhood fulfilled and grounded. Supporters have praised his approach, with many calling his story an example of purposeful living.