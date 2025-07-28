RAE HAMOONGA, ALLEGED SWINDLER SEEK OUT-OF-COURT SETTLEMENT

HAMOONGA, ALLEGED SWINDLER SEEK OUT-OF-COURT SETTLEMENT



Zambia Police Service Public Relations Officer, Rea Hamoonga, is seeking to settle a case in which he was allegedly swindled out of K159,000 out of court.





In the matter, Cryford Chuuba is accused of defrauding Mr. Hamoonga in December 2024 by falsely claiming to have 73 cattle for sale.





When the case came up for trial before Magistrate Amy Masoja, public prosecutor Brian Sianyengo informed the court that discussions were underway to resolve the matter outside court, with submissions expected to be presented to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Gilbert Phiri.





In response, the accused’s lawyer confirmed that his client had informed him of ongoing settlement discussions between the parties.





The court has adjourned the case to August 20, 2025, pending a response from the DPP.



Diamond TV