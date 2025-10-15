Rafadi denies corruption allegations amid Madlanga Commission scrutiny





Forensic analyst Calvin Rafadi has denied allegations of corruption following revelations at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.





WhatsApp messages presented as evidence show Rafadi repeatedly requesting financial assistance from businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, including funds for petrol, rent, and tuition fees.





In return, Rafadi allegedly contributed to media narratives favorable to Matlala, particularly regarding the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).





Rafadi refuted the claims, asserting they are part of a broader effort to discredit him due to his outspoken criticism of Crime Intelligence’s handling of criminal investigations.