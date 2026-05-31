Former England international Raheem Sterling has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following a motorway crash involving a Lamborghini in Hampshire, according to multiple UK media reports.





Police confirmed that the 31-year-old footballer was detained after an incident on the M3 motorway. Authorities are reportedly investigating allegations that include driving while unfit through drugs, dangerous driving, possession of a Class C drug, and failure to provide a specimen. Sterling has since been released on bail while investigations continue. (Sky Sports)





The news has shocked the football world, with many fans expressing concern over the former Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and England star. Sources close to Sterling say he has faced significant personal and professional challenges in recent years following a difficult period in his career. (The Guardian)





It is important to note that the allegations remain under investigation and no conviction has been made. Further updates are expected as police inquiries continue. ⚖️