Ramaphosa appoints new Higher Education minister amid misconduct allegations against predecessor



President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Buti Manamela as the new Minister of Higher Education and Training, replacing Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, who was recently embroiled in controversy.





Dr Nkabane’s dismissal follows serious allegations of misconduct and abuse of power within the ministry, including claims that she irregularly interfered in the affairs of tertiary institutions and misused departmental resources for personal gain.





Manamela, who previously served as Deputy Minister in the same portfolio, now assumes full ministerial responsibility as the department faces growing pressure to restore stability and transparency.





Ramaphosa also appointed former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube as the new Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training. Her appointment is seen as an effort to bring experienced leadership and credibility to the embattled department.