RAMAPHOSA BLASTS TRUMPOVER “IMPERIAL POWER GRAB”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the United Nations to stand firm and force the United States to respect international law, warning that no country is above the UN Charter.

Speaking at the 31st annual Joe Slovo commemoration in Soweto, Ramaphosa said the UN must defend the core principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and self-determination that bind all member states. He reminded the global body that the Charter explicitly forbids the use of force or threats against another nation’s independence or borders, branding such actions as outright aggression.

His remarks follow explosive claims that US President Donald Trump recently ordered the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores in Caracas, accusing them of narco-terrorism and acting against US interests.

Ramaphosa suggested the move exposed Washington’s true agenda: imperial dominance driven by oil. Venezuela holds the world’s largest oil reserves.

He demanded the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, warning that global peace depends on respect for international law.