RAMAPHOSA BUYS MORE TIME: Madlanga Commission Deadline Pushed to August 2026



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted more time to the high-stakes Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, extending the deadline for its final report as investigators dig deeper into explosive allegations shaking the country’s justice system.





The Presidency confirmed that the commission — chaired by retired Mbuyiseli Madlanga — must now submit a second interim report by 29 May 2026, with the final report expected by 31 August 2026.





The extension follows a formal request from the commission, which says more time is needed to hear testimony from a long list of remaining witnesses..





Launched in 2025, the inquiry is probing serious claims of criminal activity, corruption and political interference within South Africa’s law-enforcement and criminal justice structures.





With dramatic testimony already emerging, the commission’s findings are widely expected to have major political and legal consequences, potentially exposing deep fractures inside the country’s justice and security institutions.