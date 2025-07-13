Ramaphosa cancels Nkabane’s China trip ahead of family meeting tonight





Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, Minister of Higher Education, was abruptly pulled from a high-profile delegation to Beijing on Friday, just as she prepared to board a flight at OR Tambo International Airport, report TimesLIVE.





The delegation, led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, was set to attend the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) from July 16 to 20, 2025





President Cyril Ramaphosa’s last-minute directive to cancel Nkabane’s trip has sparked widespread speculation.



The decision follows allegations that Nkabane misled Parliament regarding the appointment of ANC-linked individuals to Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) boards.





The controversy has fueled rumors of a potential cabinet reshuffle tonight, with political analysts suggesting the move signals deeper tensions within the government.





Nkabane, who had anticipated representing South Africa’s education sector at the global trade event, now faces scrutiny as the allegations cast a shadow over her tenure and possible dismissal tonight when President Ramaphosa address the nation.