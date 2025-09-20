Ramaphosa clarifies comments on DA-run municipalities



President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the controversy sparked by his recent comments praising DA-run municipalities for their clean audits.





Speaking to the SABC, Ramaphosa said his remarks were based on the Auditor-General’s reports, which highlighted financial compliance but do not necessarily reflect effective governance or service delivery.





He emphasized that several ANC-run municipalities also achieved clean audits and stressed that compliance alone is not enough to improve residents’ lives.

Ramaphosa urged a balanced approach combining financial accountability with tangible service delivery improvements.





The president’s earlier praise drew criticism from some ANC members who felt it undermined the party’s achievements.

Ramaphosa clarified that his comments had been misinterpreted and reiterated the importance of both clean audits and transformative governance.