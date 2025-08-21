Ramaphosa faces court battle over magistrates’ 34% salary hike demand



President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a looming court battle with the Association of Regional Magistrates of Southern Africa (Armsa), which is demanding the implementation of a recommended 34% salary increase for magistrates.





The Gauteng High Court recently struck Armsa’s urgent application off the roll after the Presidency filed last-minute papers, intensifying the standoff.





Armsa president Ian Cox insists the hike, recommended by the Independent Remuneration Commission (IRC), is needed to correct more than a decade of below-inflation adjustments.





Magistrates currently earn between R45,000 and R55,000 a month, far less than MPs, mayors and traditional leaders.





The dispute highlights a clash between judicial independence and government’s efforts to contain its R740 billion wage bill. Armsa also criticised Ramaphosa for failing to fill IRC vacancies until after court papers were filed, with the court ordering wasted costs against him.





While the Presidency has said it will respond in court, Armsa has vowed to pursue further legal action if implementation is delayed.





The row has sparked debate over whether underpaying magistrates threatens the rule of law, or whether a 34% increase is untenable in South Africa’s strained economy.