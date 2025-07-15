Ramaphosa fires minister of police over corruption and interference in police investigations

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has fired Police Minister Senzo Mchunu with immidiate effect.

The president announced that he has placed the police minister on an immediate leave of absence due to allegations of corruption and interference in police investigations.

The accusations, made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on July 6, 2025, claim Mchunu received payments from a corruption suspect.

It was claimed that he also orchestrated the disbandment of a task force investigating political killings,.

His alleged action is said to be one which uncovered links to politicians, police, and a drug cartel.

Ramaphosa announced a judicial commission, led by the deputy chief justice, to investigate these claims, with interim reports expected within three and six months.

Law professor Firoz Cachalia has been appointed as interim police minister. Mchunu denies the allegations, pledging cooperation with the investigation.

Opposition parties, including the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters, criticized the leave of absence, calling for Mchunu’s dismissal.

Mchunu has already responded to the allegations which he denied and labeled them as baseless.