RAMAPHOSA FUMES: “I’M APPALLED!” PRESIDENT BLASTS DIRTY MONEY MANSION





By BoldTruth Staff



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has unleashed a furious tirade over corruption allegations surrounding Judge Hangwani Maumela, declaring he wants nothing to do with the scandal-hit jurist.





“Do I deal with him? NO. Do I meet him? NO. Do I visit him? NO,” Ramaphosa thundered making it clear he’s washing his hands of Maumela amid a corruption storm shaking South Africa’s judiciary





The President said he’s “appalled” by claims that Maumela’s lavish home was built with money meant for the health sector. “As I walk past that house, I know it was built with funds that should’ve helped our people,” he said, visibly angry.





Ramaphosa praised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for taking swift action, vowing that no one not even a judge is above the law in the fight against graft.