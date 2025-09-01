Ramaphosa furious as Masemola returns political killings dockets



President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly “fuming” over National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola’s decision to return 121 case dockets to the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team, a move that has sparked concerns about undermining the newly established Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, report News24.





The commission, chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, was set up to investigate allegations of corruption and political interference within the South African Police Service (SAPS).





The controversy stems from Masemola’s announcement, made on the sidelines of the 27th INTERPOL African Regional Conference in Cape Town, that the dockets, previously removed from the task team, would be returned to KwaZulu-Natal for further investigation.





These dockets are central to allegations raised by KZN Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who claimed in July that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya had interfered with the task team’s work, potentially shielding politically connected individuals.





Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia expressed dismay at Masemola’s decision, arguing that it was premature given the Madlanga Commission’s mandate to probe these very issues.





“The Political Killings Task Team is at the heart of the allegations, and steps taken before the commission’s investigation could compromise its work,” Cachalia said, urging Masemola to submit a detailed report on the task team immediately.





The Madlanga Commission, originally set to begin hearings on September 1, has been delayed due to procurement issues, further fueling tensions.





As the nation awaits clarity, the rift between Ramaphosa’s administration and SAPS leadership raises questions about the integrity of efforts to combat political violence and corruption.