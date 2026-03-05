CAPE TOWN — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has publicly called for an immediate end to the ongoing military conflict, describing the hostilities as “madness” and lamenting the unnecessary loss of life.





Calls for a Ceasefire



Speaking to journalists, Ramaphosa reiterated his government’s official stance on the escalating war. “We have issued a clear statement that we want a ceasefire,” he stated. “We want this madness to come to an end”.





When pressed by a reporter on whether he intended to contact U.S. President Donald Trump to stop what the journalist described as a “deadly vanity project,” Ramaphosa acknowledged the U.S. leader’s current focus. “Donald Trump is very busy right now, he’s got a war on his hands,” Ramaphosa responded. However, he emphasised that if the opportunity to open diplomatic channels were to present itself, South Africa would advocate strongly for an immediate ceasefire.





Advocating for Diplomacy



The South African President stressed that diplomatic negotiations remain the most effective tool for resolving international disputes. “Dialogue is always the best way of ending conflict and ending war,” he noted.





Ramaphosa concluded his remarks by highlighting the human cost of the ongoing violence. “We want this war to come to an end immediately,” he stated. “We’re losing too many lives, and unnecessarily so”. – Zimbo LIVE London