RAMAPHOSA IS FACING REMOVAL AS PRESIDENT: WHY FORCING HIM OUT BEFORE ELECTIONS WILL DAMAGE THE ANC, CREATE INSTABILITY, AND DEEPEN SOUTH AFRICA’S CRISIS



There is growing talk inside and outside the ANC about removing President Cyril Ramaphosa before the next national elections. While frustration with the current leadership is understandable, the reality is that removing him now will not solve South Africa’s problems – it may actually make them worse.



Firstly, the ANC currently has no clear, credible, and unifying replacement for Ramaphosa. The party is deeply divided into factions. Any attempt to remove him before elections will trigger an internal war for power, weaken government, collapse investor confidence, and paralyse service delivery. Instead of focusing on jobs, electricity, crime, and the economy, the country will be dragged into leadership battles.



Secondly, Ramaphosa is under pressure because of:



The Phala Phala scandal and questions around accountability.



The collapse of public services and the energy crisis.



Growing public anger over corruption and unemployment.



Declining support for the ANC in opinion polls.



These issues are real, but they must be resolved through constitutional and democratic processes, not political shortcuts driven by factional interests.



Thirdly, removing a sitting president before elections sends a dangerous message of instability to the world. Investors, trading partners, and ordinary citizens lose confidence when leadership changes are done through internal party fights instead of the ballot box. This weakens the rand, slows economic growth, and costs jobs.



What South Africans and ANC members need to do now:



Put the country first, not factional agendas.



Allow the democratic process to take its course.



Prepare for elections, where the people will decide.



Focus on unity, rebuilding the economy, and restoring trust.



The elections are the rightful platform for change. That is where leadership must be judged and renewed. Creating confusion now by forcing out Ramaphosa will only deepen instability and delay recovery.



South Africa needs calm, unity, and a clear path forward – not another internal political earthquake.