RAMAPHOSA REJECTS “GENOCIDE” CLAIMS, CALLS THEM DANGEROUS LIES – BUT SAYS SOUTH AFRICA WILL NOT ARREST PEOPLE FOR OPINIONS, ONLY FOR CRIMES.





President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly dismissed claims that any group in South Africa is facing “genocide”, calling such statements false, misleading and harmful to the country’s unity and international image.





He has made it clear that South Africa is a constitutional democracy where all races are protected by law, and that crime affects everyone, not one group targeted by the state. According to Ramaphosa, these genocide stories are being used to spread fear, divide communities, and damage the country’s reputation globally, especially among investors and tourists.





However, the President has also emphasised that South Africa is not a dictatorship. He has not said that people will be arrested simply for talking, criticising government, or expressing opinions. Freedom of speech is protected by the Constitution. Arrests can only happen when someone breaks the law – for example by inciting violence, spreading hatred that leads to attacks, or committing actual criminal acts.





Ramaphosa’s message is that: • There is no government policy of racial persecution. • There is no genocide happening in South Africa. • Crime is a serious national problem, but it is not racially driven by the state. • Lies and exaggerated narratives weaken the country and fuel division. • The courts, not politicians, decide who gets arrested.





He has urged South Africans to stop spreading panic and foreign propaganda, and instead focus on solving real problems: crime, unemployment, corruption, inequality and economic growth.





The President says unity, facts and calm dialogue are needed, not rumours that can tear the nation apart and create fear where there should be cooperation.